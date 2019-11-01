Menu
Violet Knight, 4, Annabelle Sykes, 5 and Oscar Sykes, 3.
News

GALLERY: Deadset spooky fun at Orion's Zombie Walk

Ashleigh Howarth
by
1st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
FROM scary clowns to little devils, witches, skeletons and super heroes, families from the Greater Springfield region dressed up in their scariest costumes to take part in the Halloween Zombie Walk and Trick or Treat at Orion Springfield Central.

Armed with their pumpkin buckets, the kids made their way through the centre hunting for their favourite sweet treats, which were given out by the local businesses.

The event has been held at Orion Springfield Central for several years and has continued to grow in popularity.

 

halloween 2019 ipswich orion springfield central
Ipswich Queensland Times

