Dulcie and Graham Hawkins married at Raceview, January 1970.
People and Places

GALLERY: Couples share pics of magical day

21st Aug 2018 12:00 AM

LOVE is in the air - especially for our loved up Ipswich couples.

The QT asked its readers to send in their wedding photos and more than 80 were submitted with images from as far back as the 1970s.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Just celebrated a wedding? Send the photos from your special day to qt@qt.com.au or share them on our Facebook page for publication.

You can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story”.

Rosevale farm wedding, May 2018.
Blair Church, Burnett St, 1979.
My wedding day with my grandparents.
Milford, Boonah 1983.
ipswich photos readers photos wedding photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

