GALLERY: Country fun at 98th Marburg Show

A TRADITIONAL attraction for families and farmers, the Marburg Show has been a fixture on the rural calendar for 98 years and the weekend's event did not disappoint.

Crowds were well above last year's figure and organisers spent months making sure Marburg Show Day on Saturday went off without a hitch.

The show is most well known for the agriculture displays, horse displays and grand parade.

Show Society secretary Sue Kunde said highlights included the monster trucks and special treat for the children.

"The snow show on the Saturday night was great, the children loved that," Ms Kunde said.

"All the pavilions went well and there was a really great horse entry turn-out.

"It was a really good turn-out, it was bigger than last year and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

"The dogs are held on Friday and then on Saturday all the sections were open, the horses and cattle; and in the grand parade there was a lady riding side saddle and some vintage cars were going around.

"The agriculture section with all the different displays is what the show is most well known for."

Ms Kunde said the horses were a particular favourite.

"The horses are my favourite, I'm a horse person," she said.

"It's really good to see everyone come along.

"We do it for the families and the children, somewhere for them to go and see the animals."

Ms Kunde said the society had been planning the event for five months and spent Sunday cleaning and planning the nest event.

She said next year's event, the 99th show, would be bigger and better.

She said the society was considering expanding to include a novelty day on the Sunday for Pony Club competitors.

