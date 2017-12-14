Menu
The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

14th Dec 2017 3:02 PM

FROM a Maroochydore beach to a Tokyo street, these are the photos the Australian public loved on Canon's social media pages this year. 

Canon Australia shared these photos, taken by photographers both in the country and overseas, to much love from Facebook and Instagram fans. 

The photos feature everything from a rainbow on Bondi Beach to a beloved puppy making a home among the camera equipment. 

Canon Collective member Reilly Wardrope, whose photo of the wrecks at Tangalooma is among the top picks, advised beginner photographers to keep a camera handy all the time. "Be aware of your surroundings, look at things from a different perspective," he said. 

 

