Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The World Cup of Tennis - Fed Cup. Women's Semifinal at Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane. Australia vs Belarus. Day 1, Game 2 - Ashleigh Barty vs Victoria Azarenka. Ash Barty and Victoria hugging at the end of the match.
The World Cup of Tennis - Fed Cup. Women's Semifinal at Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane. Australia vs Belarus. Day 1, Game 2 - Ashleigh Barty vs Victoria Azarenka. Ash Barty and Victoria hugging at the end of the match. Franca Tigani
Tennis

GALLERY: Ash Barty celebrates semi-final win

Navarone Farrell
by
22nd Apr 2019 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australia will go to their first Fed Cup tennis final in 26 years in November on the shoulders of mainstay Ash Barty's extraordinary record in the competition.

Barty and her first-time doubles partner, fellow Queenslander Sam Stosur, took Australia closer to a first Fed Cup title since 1974 with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over Belarus pair Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka in a deciding doubles match at Pat Rafter Arena.

Read the full story here.

Or check out a match recap →

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
ash barty fed cup 2019 fed cup semi-final tennis
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    premium_icon Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    Breaking ORGANISERS moved the Northern Rivers festival to Queensland after lack of support from the NSW police and local council.

    Owners hope precinct facelift will open up doors

    premium_icon Owners hope precinct facelift will open up doors

    Business 'There's nothing like it in Ipswich.'

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:04 PM
    Golf buggy thief legs it from court on crutches

    premium_icon Golf buggy thief legs it from court on crutches

    Crime The crook pleaded guilty to nearly 40 offences.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:00 PM
    Ipswich's vital role in wonderful national title double

    premium_icon Ipswich's vital role in wonderful national title double

    Hockey City's skilful contingent shares in memorable Queensland achievement