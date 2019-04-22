GALLERY: Ash Barty celebrates semi-final win

The World Cup of Tennis - Fed Cup. Women's Semifinal at Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane. Australia vs Belarus. Day 1, Game 2 - Ashleigh Barty vs Victoria Azarenka. Ash Barty and Victoria hugging at the end of the match.

Australia will go to their first Fed Cup tennis final in 26 years in November on the shoulders of mainstay Ash Barty's extraordinary record in the competition.

Barty and her first-time doubles partner, fellow Queenslander Sam Stosur, took Australia closer to a first Fed Cup title since 1974 with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over Belarus pair Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka in a deciding doubles match at Pat Rafter Arena.

