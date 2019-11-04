Gallery: Animal lovers spotted at the Ipswich Nature Centre

Nathan and Lisa Raets with Fynn, 1, and Ella 5.

Nathan and Lisa Raets with Fynn, 1, and Ella 5. Cordell Richardson

ANIMAL lovers both young and old were photographed out enjoying the day at the Ipswich Nature Centre in Queens Park yesterday.

The Ipswich Nature Centre is one of the city's most loved attractions, with many people visiting daily to see the wide array of animals there.

Visitors can see animals such as wombats, wallabies, emus and bilbies. There is also a barn which has calves, lambs, pigs and guinea pigs.

For more information about Ipswich Nature Centre, visit www.discoveripswich.com.au.