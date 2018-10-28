GALLERY: All the action from Goodna Jacaranda Festival

CLEAR skies and a high of 31C yesterday made ideal conditions for the community to head down to the final day of Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

The festival is held annually at Marginson Park to coincide with spring, when the ground is covered with a blanket of purple jacaranda flowers.

Over three big days, thousands of people converged on the park to scream on the rides, munch on an array of delicious food and sing and dance along to the abundance of live entertainment on the stage.

"The Goodna Jacaranda Festival is the social centre pin of this community. Everyone here loves it and we always have a great time," president Mathew Taylor said.

"The festival is very keen to partner with local businesses," Mr Taylor said.

The festivities kicked off as the sun set on Friday afternoon with Ipswich band the Mod Squad taking to the stage after the fireworks display.

The Mod Squad is a five piece band who loves to play classic originals and covers from some of the world's biggest names.

Choirs from 12 schools entertained the crowds while children were kept busy with circus workshops.

On Saturday and Sunday the music continued, with Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Band taking to the stage in the morning followed by the Alchemy Street Choir.