GALLERY: All the action from the Ipswich Show

20th May 2018 2:47 PM
PERFECT weather, a bumper crowd and a whole host of classic favourites made the weekend's 2018 Ipswich Show one to remember. Families piled through the gates from Friday morning, ready to make the most of the three-day schedule jam-packed with entertainment and events.

From miniature cows, geese, parrots and bees to giant pumpkins, handy crafts and fruit cakes, classic show favourites were stepped up a notch.

Ringside, families enjoyed two fireworks displays and hours of adrenaline-packed entertainment.
 

