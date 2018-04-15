GALLERY: All the action from Ipswich Festival Parade

MORE than 15,000 people lined the streets in the CBD as the annual Ipswich Festival Parade rolled through town on Saturday night.

Organisers were thrilled with the high standard of parade entries, who all followed the storybook theme very closely, as well as the overwhelming support from the Ipswich community and businesses who embraced the extra foot traffic.



It has been labelled among the most successful.



Car show Honk! filled Brisbane St after the parade passed through, giving an extra level of entertainment for all age groups.

