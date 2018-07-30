Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

GALLERY: Action from Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park

Cordell Richardson
by
29th Jul 2018 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS turned out to take part in the Ipswich Park2Park today.

The event offers a family challenge, 5km walk, 5km fun run, 10km fun run, half marathon and 100 metre Mascot Marathon. The half marathon can be run solo or in a four person team relay.

These events run multiple laps of a 5km course, starting and ending at Bill Paterson Oval and taking in Limestone and Queen's Park.

The Ipswich Park2Park attracts elite international, national and local athletes; people wanting to conquer one of the most challenging courses in Queensland; and those who just want to be a part of a healthy and fun event raising money for a local community organisation, the event has a wide appeal.

See the action here:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

gallery ipswich park2park park2park socials gallery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    What will happen to council office staff after dismissal

    premium_icon What will happen to council office staff after dismissal

    Council News The Ipswich City Council will be dismissed next month

    • 30th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    How your kids can have a free hands-on lesson in fresh food

    How your kids can have a free hands-on lesson in fresh food

    Education Kids have the chance to get up close and personal with their greens

    • 30th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    'Legitimate' concerns over health data compromise

    premium_icon 'Legitimate' concerns over health data compromise

    Health Ipswich residents' health data privacy questioned under My Health

    • 30th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    Crime Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

    • 30th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners