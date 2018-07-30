GALLERY: Action from Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park
HUNDREDS turned out to take part in the Ipswich Park2Park today.
The event offers a family challenge, 5km walk, 5km fun run, 10km fun run, half marathon and 100 metre Mascot Marathon. The half marathon can be run solo or in a four person team relay.
These events run multiple laps of a 5km course, starting and ending at Bill Paterson Oval and taking in Limestone and Queen's Park.
The Ipswich Park2Park attracts elite international, national and local athletes; people wanting to conquer one of the most challenging courses in Queensland; and those who just want to be a part of a healthy and fun event raising money for a local community organisation, the event has a wide appeal.
See the action here: