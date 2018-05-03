GALLERY: 40 pictures from Eat Local Week launch

THE launch of Eat Local Week was a huge success, with more than 200 people from across the region attending the celebrations in Brisbane on May 1.

Authors Christine Sharp and Brenda Fawdon launched their new book, Volume 2 of Eat Local - Food, Farming and Conversation in the Scenic Rim, which made the crowd cheer for joy.

Food was by Javier Codina, one of the Scenic Rim Regional Food Ambassadors, and featured an array of local products and ingredients.

Photographs are taken by the Eat Local Week team and Scenic Rim Leader Ashleigh Howarth.