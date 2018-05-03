Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment GALLERY: 40 pictures from Eat Local Week launch

Sunrise at Purga.

Life Lots of likes for cooler mornings

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

My mate Buddy.

Life Missing Buddy is readers' choice

Milkyway rising.

Life 'Milky Way rising' is popular choice

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

Oscar

News Meet Oscar, Zeus and Boof and Bandit

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Father and son.

Lifestyle PHOTOS: Father and son, Snausage and Sterrence

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Couple at Rosewood.

Community Kelly's 'Couple at Rosewood' is the popular choice

Nakota.

News PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Pablo and Pinkel.

News PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Alfie (Jack Russell) and Bo (Labrador). Best of mates.

Community PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Waiting to greet the sunrise.

Life 'Waiting to greet the sunrise' is a winner

Nexus has shared new aerial photos. Mort Street interchange construction.

News First aerial photos of Range Crossing released in...

Performance Plus Dance Centre Ipswich taking the stage in Disneyland California in January 2018! Such an amazing experience for these kids, we're all so proud of them!

Community Plenty of likes for Ipswich's dancing stars

Niamh.

News YOUR PHOTOS: Ipswich goes back to school

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Country Life.

Life Readers like Bobbie's 'Country Life'

Caption to be added on site

Parenting Proud parents welcome newborns

Breaking dawn.

Life YOUR PHOTOS: Breaking dawn a winner with readers

Food & Entertainment

GALLERY: 40 pictures from Eat Local Week launch

By Ashleigh Howarth
3rd May 2018 5:01 PM

THE launch of Eat Local Week was a huge success, with more than 200 people from across the region attending the celebrations in Brisbane on May 1.

Authors Christine Sharp and Brenda Fawdon launched their new book, Volume 2 of Eat Local - Food, Farming and Conversation in the Scenic Rim, which made the crowd cheer for joy.

Food was by Javier Codina, one of the Scenic Rim Regional Food Ambassadors, and featured an array of local products and ingredients.

Photographs are taken by the Eat Local Week team and Scenic Rim Leader Ashleigh Howarth.

eat local week ipswich news
Ipswich Queensland Times