GALLERY: 40 adorable doggie double acts

1st Mar 2019 2:33 PM

WHAT'S better than one darling doggie?

Two, obviously. And sometimes three!

When Queensland Times called for Ipswich's cutest dogs, many of the nominations were adorable double and triple acts.

Some of them are siblings who've been together since birth while others are simply the best of friends.

There are also some patient older dogs who are showing the ways of the world to their young puppy friends.

Though every pic captured our hearts, we've chosen a few of our favourites here.

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website?

Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story".

Ipswich Queensland Times