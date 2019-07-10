Menu
Angie Schuck and Matt Walker of Ipswich with Ungermann Brothers ice creams.
GALLERY: 25 pictures from Aratula's Winter Harvest Festival

10th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
ARATULA was a hive of activity on the weekend as thousands of food lovers attended the Winter Harvest Festival.

The festival is the jewel in the Eat Local Week crown, allowing visitors to eat and drink their way across the Scenic Rim in one location.

Local farmers, producers and business owners all served up a taste of their signature dishes, selling everything from cooked meats to relishes, jams, dairy products, cheeses, gelato, ice cream juices, soaps and more.

A record number of people came from all over southeast Queensland for the annual festival, with more than 14,300 people walking through the gates.

Eat Local Week is an annual event which highlights the beautiful Scenic Rim.

 

