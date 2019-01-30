GALLERY 1: Ipswich's first day of school

Greg Osborn Full Profile Login to follow

THOUSANDS of students across Ipswich went back to school on Tuesday.

Proud parents took photos of their children, dressed in their school uniforms, ready for another year of school.

The Queensland Times asked parents to share photos of their children and many were more than happy to show us their happy snaps.

Some were going into their first year of Prep, others were starting big school and some posed for photos with their younger siblings who aren't quite old enough to go to school.

More pictures will be published tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.