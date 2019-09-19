Gallen to take on AFL legend

Paul Gallen in his victory over John Hopoate during the Star of the Ring boxing match at the Horden Pavilion, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

PAUL Gallen signed off as a rugby league player at the weekend and immediately began preparing to take on Barry Hall in the boxing ring.

Fresh from bringing down the curtain on his 19-year NRL career, Gallen was in the gym on Wednesday afternoon preparing himself for a potential battle of the footy codes.

While contracts between Gallen and Hall are yet to be signed, former world champion turned promoter Danny Green is close to sealing the deal to stage the bout in Melbourne on November 14.

However, Gallen said while he was hopeful of trading blows with Hall he wasn't holding his breath.

"I've been hearing he (Hall) wants to fight me for years, but every time push comes to shove, it fizzles out on his behalf and I wouldn't be surprised if the same thing happens here,'' Gallen said.

"At the same time, he's not getting any younger, so if he's going to do it - it will have to be now.

"I'll have a little holiday next week, but I'm heading to boxing training now.''

Hall was a junior boxing champion.

Gallen, 38, is yet to be beaten in nine fights, five of which he has won by knockout.

His most recent bout was a second-round KO of John Hopoate at the Hordern Pavilion in February.

Gallen has always wanted to take on Kiwi Test star Sonny Bill Williams, but like Hall, the bout has never eventuated.

Hall has previously been outspoken about forging a boxing career after retiring from the AFL in 2011, but he is yet to have a pro fight.

