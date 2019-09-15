Gallen bows out after two decades with Cronulla

Paul Gallen of the Sharks during the First NRL Elimination Final between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks at Lottoland in Sydney, Saturday, September 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

It wasn't the end that one of the game's greatest warriors deserved.

All heart-and-soul, the captain that broke Cronulla's 50 year premiership drought, Paul Gallen's courageous one club-career ended in heartbreak when the Sharks were handed a shock flogging at Lottoland.

Gallen was embraced by his teammates in an emotional farewell as the siren sounded on that 19-year career that saw the kid from Parramatta do it all.

Gallen’s Sharks went down to a depleted Manly. AAP Image/Craig Golding.

"I think next year it will be hard (watching from the sidelines),'' Gallen said.

"But it all has to come to an end. I have had a terrific career and played in every game there is to play around the world.

"I'll have had a great time at this club and I thank the club and all my previous coaches for everything they have done for me. It is what it is. It has come to and end.

"Many were too good for us tonight.

This was one fight Gallen couldn’t win. AAP Image/Craig Golding.

"Thanks to all the Sharks fans you have been unreal. You have shown me loyalty and I have shown you loyalty. We have done everything together. The highs and the lows. We got there in 2016.

"Thanks for the last 20 years Cronulla.''

