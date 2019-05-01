Gallant trio hold heads high after age nationals

SWIMMING: Limited time to prepare following the all-important GPS season hampered the performances of three Woogaroo Swimming Club's Australian Age Titles entrants.

Joining Poppy Wilson at the meet in Adelaide were clubmen Jayden Allum, Sebastien Carvolth and international boarder Hermes Suen, who hails from Hong Kong.

Coach Noel Donelly said his charges had performed admirably but returned home empty-handed after a luckless meet.

He said his swimmers tapers were not ideal as the trio, who were also stars of the Ipswich Grammar School Swim Team, had been primed to peak at the GPS carnival almost two months ago.

"It is a big achievement just to qualify to compete against the best in the country,” he said.

"You gain a hell of a lot by swimming at that level.”

Allum, 17, who captained the IGS swim team this year, contested the 100m and 200m breaststroke and 100m and 200m freestyle.

He recorded personal best times in the 200 metre breaststroke and 200m freestyle but was off the pace in his 100m events.

Carvolth, 15, entered the 100m and 200m breastroke, 200m and 400m individual medley, 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

Expectations were high leading in, with the promising athlete ranked fourth and fifth according to his qualifying times.

However, Carvolth struggled to reproduce his best form on the biggest stage.

Suen, 15, raced the 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly. PB's came in the 100m and 200m freestyle and he was slightly slower than his best in the 100m butterfly.

Donnelly said the National Age Championships marked the conclusion of a gruelling season and the key to being successful was finding a way to outlast and excel at the right time.

"All of these kids swam very well at the GPS championships but were not quite as good at Adelaide,” he said.

"It is not as much about tapering as it is about finding the key to having such a long season.”

The leading mentor said the three teenagers gained valuable racing experience and had the potential to make an impact at an open level in years to come.

"All of these swimmers will go on with it,” Donnelly said.

He said the club was extremely proud of the four competitors who reached the highest level in the sport this season.

Woogaroo's national age contingent will now take a well-earned break before ramping up preparations for the State Short Course Championships in August.

Donnelly said the club aimed to continue to grow and consolidate its position in Brisbane Swimming's Premier Division next season.

"If you can stay in that Premier Division it means your club has depth and high quality swimmers,” he said.

"We will also be trying to bring some of the younger guys through and develop them.

"It's about keeping them engaged and interested, and hopefully they will make the transition to the open level.”

