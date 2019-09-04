Gallant green machine plays hearts out

DON'T ARGUE: Ipswich Ranger Noah Balfe looks to fend off an opposition player.

DON'T ARGUE: Ipswich Ranger Noah Balfe looks to fend off an opposition player. Sandra Beckett

RUGBY UNION: The Ipswich Rangers under-13 division three green machine fell to GPS Gold 27-15 to bow out of the playoffs.

Coach Steve Woodruffe said the developing youngsters faced an opponent that had been the benchmark all season and played their hearts out but GPS had been more clinical on the day.

"They tried hard,” he said. "It was a good performance.”

The green machine was in touch at half-time at 10-5 after Zach Harrison-McKenzie crossed for a try to get his team on the scoreboard.

Ipswich did manage to level the scores 10-10.

However, GPS gave the Ipswich boys a lesson in maintaining their composure as they game progressed.

They held their nerve to put on three quick tries in the dying stages and blowout the score.

Rangers recovered and registered a consolation five-pointer but it was all too late.

Captain Harrison Woodruffe, Eden Johns and Xander Johnson were among the team's standout performers and winger Noah Balfe defended resiliently.

Woodruffe said three weeks ago the squad was no chance of making the finals and it had been a commendable effort to progress to the grand final qualifier after winning its last match of the season to clinch the top four berth.

"To finish one game away from the grand final is a great effort,” he said. "I'm extremely proud of the boys.”

Woodruffe said the team had finished top of the table in division five last season and was promoted to division three on the back of that achievement.

He said every player had grown exponentially from testing themselves in the higher grade and it was pleasing to see the improvement.

"The season has absolutely been a success,” he said.

"Results in terms of win, loss didn't go our way but we got a lot further than we anticipated.”

Woodruffe said the outstanding performances of the club's under-13 outfits would translate into on-field success in the senior grades in future if the boys remained in the game as other interests began to compete with rugby during their teen years.

"It should be a good strong club at senior level in five or six years,” he said.

"Especially, with Hiwa's team.”

Woodruffe said his players had benefited from training alongside their more experienced counterparts in the division one side.

He said division one mentor Hiwa Gregory had also helped him to increase his coaching knowledge and skills.

"We're wishing them all the best for their final,” he said.

"I'm fairly confident they will do the job.”

Woodruffe issued a big thank you to all of the volunteers, parents and coaches whose tireless efforts made such a prosperous season possible.

Players will look forward to junior presentation on Sunday, September 15 from 1-5pm.

Woodruffe said it would be a great day with exceptional achievements to be recognised and trophies to be awarded to all junior Rangers.

All of the club's youngsters from tiny tots up will be on hand enjoying the festivities, including jumping castle, slide and other games and activities.