GALAXY S9 LAUNCH: Samsung unpacks 'reimagined' smartphone

IN THE shadows of some of Barcelona's most historic and grand architecture, Samsung launched into the future with the unveiling of its Galaxy S9.

Unpacked 2018 was the official unveil for the new, "Reimagined" Galaxy which Samsung hopes will supercharge its ongoing bid to topple Apple in the global smartphone stakes.

A massive media contingent packed the Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via for the launch which took place on the eve of the World Mobile Congress.

The architects and power brokers behind Samsung's constantly evolving smartphone technology took to a stage that was essentially a large black cube - the bottom third carved out for the presenters, the top two-thirds huge video screens.

Using augmented reality, the Samsung Galaxy S9 was put into the hands of everyone who attended Unpacked 2018.

"It's not technology companies that change the world. It's people," DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile business, said in launching Unpacked 2018.

"We deliver new capabilities and add new features. But it's only when technology is in people's hands that real magic happens and our lives are transformed

"It's you who are the true creators and innovators.

"You are the ones who see new possibilities and who open the door to a universe of new experiences

"There is no better proof than the mobile."

Demonstrating the AR emoji feature of the Galaxy S9.

Enter the Galaxy S9, a smartphone equipped with a "breakthrough camera" that Samsung says has been "designed to work like the human eye".

The "reimagined" camera is inspired, its creators say, by the "social media generation" and the way vision has become the new language for self-expression.

Its dual aperture can adjust from F1.5 to F2.4 in an instant to take "the perfect shot", "day or night".

Samsung also believes the S9 has taken slow motion video to a "whole new level", with the ability to shoot at 940 frames a second, stretch 0.2 seconds into a six second "masterpiece".

Mr Koh said the Galaxy S9 was the first smartphone that truly captured the way people used their smartphones today.

"The most important function of a phone is not making calls," DJ Koh said.

"It is to capture the fleeting moments that say more than you could ever say in an instant."

The Samsung S9 and S9+ went on pre-sale on Wednesday this week and will be available in-store from March 16.

KEY FEATURES OF REIMAGINED CAMERA

Super slow-mo: Captures 960 frames per second with automatic motion detection, that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record.

Low light camera: Samsung's Dual Aperture (F1.5 / F2.4) automatically lets in more light when it's dark and less light when it's too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.

AR emoji: Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them. AR Emoji uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalisation.

Bixby: Use augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user's surroundings. Translate foreign languages and currency in real time with Live Translation, learn about their surroundings, purchase products seen in the real world and track calories throughout the day.

