Elderly man's home destroyed by fire

Helen Spelitis
by
22nd Mar 2018 7:52 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM

AN ELDERLY man's house has been destroyed by fire overnight.

When fire crews arrived at the address on Nagel St in Gailes about 8.30pm, the house had been engulfed in flames.

Four crews attended the scene and within half an hour the blaze was under control.

The home was completely destroyed but the two residents were unharmed and the family dog also escaped unscathed.

Queensland Fire and Rescue conducted air-monitoring to ensure the scene was safe before leaving.

QFES did not have information on the cause of the fire, however, Logan House Fire Support said the blaze broke out in the kitchen.

The home was insured and the residents have been placed in emergency accommodation.

Can you help support those who support your community?

LOGAN House Fire Support is often the first community organisation on scene when Ipswich family's lose everything. 

The organisation is community based and needs your support. 

If you can help, donate via the website.

editors picks fire house fire ipswich logan house fire support
Ipswich Queensland Times
