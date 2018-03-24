Gailes Community House searching for more volunteers

ARE you someone who likes to be a leader?

Can you be crafty with your hands and show others your talents?

Then the Gailes Community House would like to hear from you. They are currently searching for more people who can come into their centre for a couple of hours a week and help run some of their programs.

They run programs such as sewing classes, paperwork craft, a group for men to learn new skills, as well as after school and holiday care programs. However, a Blue Care card is needed to work with children, but if you don't have one, the staff at Gailes Community House will be able to help you obtain one.

Gailes Community House coordinator Cassie Paton said there were plenty of roles that would be suitable for people of all ages and abilities.

"We have lots of roles for different people,” she said.

"I am looking for someone who would be interested in organising a scrapbook class. This person would need to be able to work with an array of different people who have complex needs.

"I also am looking for a few people who would be able to work in our Budget Grab Hub on Thursdays. This requires setting up, serving and then packing away again. For this we will need people who are physically capable of lifting heavy items.

"We also have some admin roles and if there are people out there that would like to come in and do a few odd jobs, like helping out in the gardens, that would be much appreciated too.”

Gailes Community House is located at 30 Karina St, Gailes. Phone them on 3879 3004.

The centre is open five days a week until 2pm.