Gadot facing backlash over Israel tweet

Israeli-born star Gal Gadot has been bombarded with criticism and support after sounding off on the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot's attempt to post a unifying message on Twitter amid the ongoing violence in the Middle East backfired as critics instead assailed the actress for her experience fighting in the Israeli Defence Forces when she was younger.

Many have even accused her of being a "propaganda" tool for the Israeli military.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched rockets into Israel this week, targeting Jerusalem, southern Israel and Tel Aviv. Israel responded by launching a series of air strikes, killing a top Hamas commander and several other senior Hamas militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added that they will use "an iron fist if needed" to stop accompanying violent protests by Arab citizens. More than 30 people have been killed in the escalating violence, which marks their most serious conflict since the 2014 Gaza War.

"My heart breaks," Gadot, who was born in Israel, wrote on Wednesday. "My country is at war."

Social media users immediately posted nasty comments about the actress and would not let her forget her time serving in IDF, with multiple people accusing her of supporting "ethnic cleansing" and "mass genocide" for wishing Israel peace.

"Reminder Gal Gadot served in the IDF for two years where she not only witnessed the ethnic cleansing of Palestine first-hand but also actively supported it. How can you advocate to stop the vicious cycle of terror when you are standing on the front lines enabling it? #FreePalestine," wrote one user, @thetaeprint.

Gal Gadot's statement is far worse than that tone-deaf imagine video from last year. "Free and Safe". The same state that is perpetrating military occupation, land theft and ethnic cleansing against the people of Palestine. #FreePalestinehttps://t.co/jcIkZ7iHpz — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) May 12, 2021

Others accused her of being a "propaganda" tool for Israel.

And people really said we were exaggerating when we said boycott Gal Gadot who acts as a literal tool of propaganda for her government and the occupation forces she once served in. She can’t even say the word Palestinian. To the dustbin of history. https://t.co/pe2O9OBcuu — Nooran A. (@nooranhamdan) May 12, 2021

However, as Gadot's supporters noted, Israeli military service is mandatory for all Israeli citizens over the age of 18, including most young women. That fact was not lost on some people.

The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict.



A lot of disgusting people in her replies. https://t.co/UZuIn3QNx5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2021

Gadot has turned off comments to the post on Twitter.

It's not the first time the actress has copped heat online for her social media posts.

Last year, her attempt to cheer up people in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic with a star-studded cover of John Lennon's Imagine backfired.

"We're all in this together," said the Wonder Woman star, 36, at the start of the viral video.

The three-minute clip then cut to a montage of Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell and other Hollywood elites singing the lyrics of the late Beatle star's opus, which talks about a world without strife.

But her musical morale boost rang hollow with the social media masses, who labelled the video "cringe" and "out of touch".

