Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
15-year-old Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo.
15-year-old Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo.
News

Urgent search for missing Sydney schoolgirl

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
1st Apr 2019 7:16 AM

POLICE are searching for a teenage girl after she went missing from Sydney's north shore.

Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo, 15, was reported missing by her family last Friday after she failed to show up to school.

She was last seen at Artarmon Railway station at 8.20pm on Thursday March 28 wearing a blue dress with white and pink writing and a black jacket with a logo.

 

Gabi was last seen at Artarmon station last Thursday night.
Gabi was last seen at Artarmon station last Thursday night.

Gabrielle, also known as Gabi, is described as being of South American appearance, about 175cm tall with light brown hair.

Police and Gabi's family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are urging the public to help find the teenager.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

gabrielle cardozo missing sydney schoolgirl

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Supermarket giant's opening date

    premium_icon REVEALED: Supermarket giant's opening date

    Breaking After much adieu, supermarket giant Costco has announced it's Bundamba store's opening date...

    • 1st Apr 2019 7:45 AM
    Massive decline in trades work across region

    premium_icon Massive decline in trades work across region

    Business Alarming new statistics show a 30 per cent drop in demand.

    • 1st Apr 2019 7:30 AM
    Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    premium_icon Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    Business Ipswich ranking in the top for jobs growth in south-east Queensland.

    • 1st Apr 2019 6:43 AM
    22 drink drivers named and shamed

    premium_icon 22 drink drivers named and shamed

    Crime Think twice before you drink and drive.

    • 1st Apr 2019 7:55 AM