Gabriele's a knockout in tenpin bowling

WHEN Bundamba resident Gabriele Gesler read an advertisement in the Queensland Times and Ipswich Advertiser calling for people to take up tenpin bowling lessons, little did she know where the sport would take her.

"I read in the paper that there was bowling lessons and free childcare. I had a six-month-old at the time and thought this would give me a good outlet," she said.

"I enjoyed it straight away."

That was back in the 1980s.

Fast forward more than 30 years, the now 61-year-old has many tenpin bowling accolades to her name. She has represented Ipswich at the Association Challenge and Country Cup on numerous occasions, and her greatest achievement to date is bowling a game high of 279.

She also has won many titles at the Pan Pacific Masters Games, and at the upcoming games on the Gold Coast, she is hoping to bring home even more.

"I have competed at every Pan Pacific Games. This will be my 11th time," she said.

"I have won something every single time, so I'm hoping this year will be the same."

She said what was great about the Pan Pacific Games, other than winning, was the atmosphere, and the opportunity to catch up with friends she has made throughout the years.