Gable Tostee says groped woman 'looking for a fight'

by Marnie O'Neill
Gable Tostee
Gable Tostee

 

GABLE Tostee, who was acquitted over the death of his Tinder date, says a woman groped at an NZ festival was "looking for a fight".

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, from Portland, Oregon became a viral sensation after she took revenge on a man who grabbed her glitter covered breasts at the Rhythm and Vines Festival in Gisborne on New Year's Eve.

The man ran off but Ms Anello-Kitzmiller and her friend Kiri-Ann Hatfield, who was also topless, chased him down and slapped him across the head numerous times as he cowered on the grass with a group of friends.

The entire incident was caught on video and went viral after it was posted to Facebook.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, from Portland, Oregon and her friend Kiri-Ann Hatfield have divided public opinion. Picture: Facebook
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, from Portland, Oregon and her friend Kiri-Ann Hatfield have divided public opinion. Picture: Facebook

Now, Tostee has weighed in on the debate saying that while nobody deserved to be groped or assaulted, Ms Anello-Kitzmiller's decision to go topless meant she should have been "expecting attention".

Tostee, using his alias Eric Thomas, said in a Facebook post overnight that both Ms Anello-Kitzmiller and the man who groped her should be charged over the incident.

"First of all, let me say that everyone, no matter how they are dressed (or not dressed), has the right to not be groped or sexually assaulted, and that all blame for unprovoked assault should lie solely on the assailant and not the victim," he wrote.

"But at the same time (cue the outrage), can anyone honestly tell me that this girl wasn't expecting attention by going to a public festival full of crowds of intoxicated people, wearing nothing but glitter on her tits?

"I personally don't have a problem with the way she was (n't) dressed, but I honestly think she was out looking for a fight, because what she did to the guy after wasn't simply self-defence, it was also assault.

"I think it would only be fair if both the guy as well as glittertits were charged with assault."

Footage of the man running up to Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, and grabbing her breast has gone viral after it was uploaded to Facebook. Picture: Facebook
Footage of the man running up to Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, and grabbing her breast has gone viral after it was uploaded to Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The video has divided public opinion, with some criticising the woman both for going topless and responding with violence.

The footage was posted by festival goer Giann Reece along with the caption: "Idk who you are glitter booby girl, but you and your sassy friend were the highlight of my RNV experience. Hope you and your party breasts made it home safe".

The post has since been removed by Facebook. Police have not been contacted over the incident.

Tostee was found not guilty of murdering his Tinder date, 26-year-old New Zealander Warriena Wright, after she fell from the balcony of his Gold Coast apartment.

 

 

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller slpas the man around the head in front of his friends. Picture: Facebook
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller slpas the man around the head in front of his friends. Picture: Facebook

