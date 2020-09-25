G-string thief scanned rewards card first

A TANNUM SANDS woman has been caught stealing underwear after she scanned her rewards card at Big W.

Katie Ruth Thomsen, 37, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to stealing.

On August 8, Thomsen went to Big W in Stockland and selected a crop top, g-string, dark coloured underwear and a Rolling Stones t-shirt and went to the self-serve check out.

She scanned the crop top, g-string and t-shirt but placed the underwear into another bag she was carrying.

Thomsen scanned her Everyday Rewards Card and tapped her bank card before placing the items into another bag.

When her card declined, Thomsen initially hovered around waiting for assistance, but when the attendant was with another customer,, Thomsen took the opportunity to leave the store without paying - all caught on CCTV.

Later when she was located by the police she denied any knowledge of the incident.

She said she was sure she paid for the items but could not provide any receipts or bank records.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland reiterated that Thomsen had intended to pay.

"If she intended to steal she wouldn't have scanned the card," Ms Wierland said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey described Thomsen as a "persistent social nuisance offender" noting her history of stealing.

Thomsen was offered a probation order but did not agree to it.

Instead she was sentenced to one-month imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay $39 compensation.

