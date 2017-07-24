The future's looking sweet for Ipswich's MasterChef

BEN Ungermann may not have won the MasterChef title, but he's done Ipswich proud.

The father-of-three from Redbank Plains nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MasterChef's history, coming back from a four-point deficit to lose to Melbourne accountant Diana Chen by the slimmest of margins.

"It was very close and that's the way I wanted to go out," he told the QT.

"I thought I was in with a chance… but Diana was in amazing form."

The 32-year-old suffered an early blow in the first challenge, a mystery box, when he cut his finger.

Determined to push on, he continued to cook single-handedly as nurses bandaged up his other hand.

"I wasn't too put off by the discomfort. It was more the fact that I had to stop every half hour to get it re-bandaged," he said.

Ben Ungermann with son Phoenix and daughter Ella during the MasterChef grand final. Channel 10

The former retail manager has regularly displayed his tenacity in the kitchen and did so again tonight, tackling world champion chocolatier Kirsten Tibballs' complex 'Trio of Fruits' dish.

"I know I was a bit of a dark horse, but (the grand final) came about by a lot of hard work," he said.

"I hope I've inspired people. If you have a dream and work hard towards it then you'll get there."

Matt Preston called his rate of improvement over the competition "atmospheric" and as runner-up he was awarded $40,000.

The future's looking sweet for Ben, dubbed MasterChef's "king of ice cream" by George Calombaris.

"I absolutely love making ice creams. The idea of an ice cream parlour is something I'd like to do, and possibly a gourmet range for supermarkets," he said.

"It's something I learned and owned in the competition and I really love the wacky flavours, so it's something I hope to promote."

If you want to keep up to date on Ben's projects and any upcoming appearances follow him on social media @ben_ungermann.