Future unclear for these Independent Public Schools

Springfield Central State High School and Springfield Central State School students (clockwise from top) Lily King, Sean Waden, James Hay, Reetpal Kahlon, Makayla Finch, Bella Want, Gabriella Oberholzer, Alex Freeman and Mariah Smith after winning the Readers Cup, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Springfield Central State High School and Springfield Central State School students (clockwise from top) Lily King, Sean Waden, James Hay, Reetpal Kahlon, Makayla Finch, Bella Want, Gabriella Oberholzer, Alex Freeman and Mariah Smith after winning the Readers Cup, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

THE future of Independent Public Schools across the region is up in the air with the State Government remaining tight lipped on if funding for the controversial schooling model would continue should it win power at the next election in October.

The Newman Government introduced the The Independent Public Schools (IPS) model in 2013 with the aim to give autonomy to selected state schools. There are 250 IPS across the state.

Education Minister Grace Grace this week refused to say whether the Government would continue funding the program if it won the election, instead saying her sole focus was ensuring schools and students have everything they needed to get through COVID-19.

“That means new and upgraded school infrastructure, new school resources as well as thousands of additional teachers,” she said.

“This is all part of our plan for economic recovery and to support jobs into the future.”

Independent Public Schools are high potential schools selected on the basis of their ability to clearly demonstrate ‘distance travelled’ in each year of their operation.

Education Minister Grace Grace and Jordan MP Charis Mullen at Springfield Central State High School.

The model provides schools with an additional $50,000 in funding, as well as operational flexibility to test new ways or working, but with the expectation they will remain fully accountable and share innovative practices.

The Queensland Teachers’ Union (QTU) has long voiced its opposition to the program while the LNP has urged the Government to continue it.

LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said the party would continue to support IPS if elected.

List of local Independent Public Schools

– Laidley State High School

– Lockyer District State High School

– Hatton Vale State School

– Kentville State School

– Lake Clarendon

– Augusta State School

– Bellbird Park State Secondary College

– Deebing Heights State School

– Springfield Central State High School

– Springfield Central State School.