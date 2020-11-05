Future superstar worth watching at Ipswich track

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

WARREN Nicholls runner How Not Too stole the show on last Saturday night’s card going up a $5 chance in a stacked Fifth Grade field worthy of listed status.

How Not Too raced away from rivals such as Mayoress, Speranza and Fernando Beach en route to a time of the night 30.49.

The bitch has shown dramatic improvement in the past six weeks notching four wins and two seconds since stepping up to the 500 metres.

Nicholls said he thought he had a future superstar as the bitch trialled 30.10 at Albion Park at 17 months old. But unfortunately it was age that got in the way as immaturity set her back forced to race with blinkers over the short course to stop playing up in the run.

Since removing them 10 starts ago, she’s been a different dog. She has the versatility to ping the lids and win or sit off the pace and run on as she’s done in her past few victories.

Nicholls said she’s the first bitch since his champion Common Ground that is capable of making it at Group level. He said she would be a confirmed starter for the Ipswich Cup heats in which he gave her a huge chance of progressing to the final, on her recent form it’s hard to argue.

How Not Too’s victory preceded the feature of the night the Ipswich Cup Prelude, which saw Darren Johnstone’s Molly Anne put her hand up for Cup glory.

Johnstone has previously said she has the potential to be a star in the middle distance and staying ranks. But on her third run back from a spell and working her way back to fitness the 500 metres and a shot at the Ipswich Cup looks ideal.

She ran on from back in the field to beat the likes of Farmor Watch Me, It’s a Rush, Infrared Lad and Nangar Kash all of whom were more fancied in the betting.

Molly Anne’s time was 30.76, .27 slower than How Not Too.

It's A Rush. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Faith in Norris fires on first start

MICHAEL Vaughan looks to have a more than handy pup in Faith in Norris who couldn’t have been more professional winning his 500 metre maiden on debut, straight to the front and winning running away in 30.8.

The Don’t Knocka Norris product is not yet two and looked like a seasoned veteran on the circuit. His time was less than a tenth of a second slower than the Ipswich Cup Prelude.

Wolf Racketeer wows over the sprint trip

UNFORTUNATELY in greyhound racing, it’s often the fastest ones who find injury the easiest.

This has been the case in the stop start career of Tony Brett’s Wolf Racketeer who has shown flashes of becoming a superstar amid a raft of injuries since his debut win over the 500 metres at Albion Park at just 18 months old in August 2019.

The speed machine didn’t finish any worse than second in six Albion Park runs to start his career before his first enforced injury lay-off, which lasted three months. What he did on return really got the industry talking.

The dog, questionable over the traditional sprint trip, put together back-to-back 30.25 and 30.32 wins at Ipswich before he was cruelly cut down in his next start in the heats of the Group One Gold Bullion.

That was on January 2 and he has only managed four starts since. However, his latest return over the unfamiliar 288 metre dash at Ipswich showed he had plenty left in the locker clocking 16.62 as he extended away over the short trip.

The run was just four hundredths of a second outside the 16.58 track record and he managed to put up over nine lengths in the blink of an eye.

It’s unclear where Brett will take him next. He’s sure to take a cautious approach given his injury history. But if he were able to get a full preparation in and build up to 500 metre fitness there aren’t many if any that can go with him early.

Keep your eyes peeled for his next race because it will be done and dusted pretty quickly.

Long-term board member at the Ipswich club Merv Page saw Zac Man return over the same trip in dominant style.

After 142 days on the sideline, the son of Zambora Brockie left no doubt winning in 16.88.

While he was overshadowed by Wolf Racketeer, the run was worth noting.

Runner-up performance has Marseille made for Ipswich Cup

THE Callum Andersen prepared Marseille has laid down a statement run on October 27 card despite not landing the prize ahead of the Group Two Ipswich Gold Cup heats.

The bitch, who laid down a scorching 30.43 personal best over the 520 metres at start number five in March, has been set for Ipswich’s crown jewel warming up by making the Group Two Lismore Cup final and backing it up with Tuesday’s run.

The progeny of Kinloch Brae and Embellish is known for her mid and late race speed and only needed to leave well from a sticky box five draw to be the main danger in the Fifth Grade Heat.

Disaster struck at the start when the bitch copped the squeeze and dropped back to last. She improved to sixth by the post first time around but was still posted wide and a good 10 lengths off the top.

She finally found some clear air around the first corner. Along with Barry Kitchener’s Zipping, Blondie descended on the leaders and claimed the front as she rounded the home turn, it looked like favourite backers were going to get home in the torrential conditions.

However, Kitchener’s stayer Zipping Blondie was too strong in the shadows of the post claiming a trade mark win.

Despite the result, the run should do Marseille the world of good not having seen the track since April.

Assuming she has taken improvement from her personal best, she could be a real smokey in the heats of the cup.

Purple Rain punches home Cuneo’s race-to-race double

IN what could only be described as torrential conditions on the October 27 card, it was local trainer Malcolm Cuneo’s dogs that came to the fore.

Firstly Twango Focus claiming an unlikely win before the suitably named My Purple Rain made it a race to race double over the 431 metres for Cuneo.

Twango Focus has only been with Cuneo for his lpst seven race stars having started his tutelage under Kaleb Weekes in central NSW where the dog raced mainly over the 600 metres at Richmond.

Cuneo has kept him over the short course since arriving in Queensland but his two wins have staying pedigree written all over them.

On both occasions, he has jumped in the second half of the field from box six coursing wide to avoid trouble at the first turn.

He really gets into his work halfway down the back where he was fourth last start before a few swift strides saw him stride up alongside the leader and right on by.

The 500 looks the next logical port of call for the dog, though the restricted 630 metre Saturday night races must also be a lure.

My Purple Rain got the job done in tougher company than his kennel mate tackling the Mixed Fourth and Fifth Grade. The sprinter made the most of his inside alley getting an unimpeded run into second behind Hot Sambuca who he slowly wore down throughout the run.

The 25.55 time was the second quickest of the day amid the deluge of rain.

The dog also managed to hold off Ipswich Auction Consolation winner Savitar who had every chance to catch him.