21°
Sport

Future star: Has Ipswich unearthed another AFL talent?

David Lems
| 11th Jun 2017 12:37 PM
RISING TALENT: Ipswich Eagles teenager Duran Dick takes a superb mark before kicking one of his 11 goals in Saturday's huge win over Redcliffe at Limestone Park.
RISING TALENT: Ipswich Eagles teenager Duran Dick takes a superb mark before kicking one of his 11 goals in Saturday's huge win over Redcliffe at Limestone Park. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Ipswich Eagles may have another top-level footballer at their club after exciting Indigenous teenager Duran Dick kicked 11 goals in their latest victory.

"He's like a young Rhan Hooper,'' Eagles head coach Kym Mansell said after watching Dick spearhead Ipswich's 129 point victory over Redcliffe at Mark Marsh Oval on Saturday.

"Not only is he good but he's humble.

"He's everything you want in a player.''

Long-time Eagles clubman Mansell was around when Hooper came through the Eagles program before advancing to AFL level with the Brisbane Lions and Hawthorn.

Mansell also saw another Eagles player Matthew Uebergang picked up as a rookie by Fremantle after playing for Ipswich.

 

Former AFL player Rhan Hooper helping the Ipswich Eagles.
Former AFL player Rhan Hooper helping the Ipswich Eagles. Rob Williams

While it's too early to suggest 19-year-old Western Australian talent Dick will play AFL, Mansell said he was already being watched after joining the Eagles.

Duran has played the past four games for Eagles, showcasing his quality in Ipswich's latest QFA Division 3 encounter.

"He works hard every week but he's always in the right spot,'' Mansell said.

"It got to the stage yesterday in the third quarter where everybody on the sideline was saying 'give it to DD, give it to DD'. That's his nickname.

"He's got a little laugh once he kicks a goal. He just loves it.''

It was Mansell's initiative that lured Dick from Western Australia community football to the Limestone Park-based Aussie rules club.

After responding to a Facebook message from the young speedster's uncle, Mansell rang him for a chat.

Some research and a follow-up phone call to a community league contact allowed Mansell to invite highly-rated Dick to join the Eagles this season.

The experienced Eagles mentor is glad he did.

After Ipswich's third win in a row, the Eagles are back in the top four hunt.

Mansell praised his team's commitment and how they responded after a review three weeks ago following some narrow losses.

"We always knew we were around about the mark,'' Mansell said.

But most pleasing was beating second-placed Redcliffe by such a huge margin.

"It was a lot bigger than I thought it would be,'' Mansell said.

"Yesterday we played four quarters of really good football. The pressure, the tackling, hitting our targets, running the numbers and the big hits were all there yesterday.

"I'm very happy.''

Eagles' next match is against Griffith Mooroka at Alexander Park on June 24.

A number of players are heading to the Ipswich Cup on Saturday having the weekend off.

The break will also give injured Eagles players Jackson Baeumler (ribs) and Nathan Macklin (hamstring) a chance to recover.

In Friday night's QFA Division 5 local derby, Collingwood Park asserted its dominance over the Ipswich Cats again, winning by 76 points at the Ivor Marsden Memorial Sports Complex.

Collingwood Park play Yeronga South away on Friday night with the Cats travelling to Coorparoo to tackle Mayne.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 26.12-168 def Redcliffe 5.9-39.

Reserves: Redcliffe 9.8-62 def Ipswich 4.9-33.

QFA Division 5: Collingwood Park 15.13-103 def Ipswich Cats 4.3-27.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  duran dick ipswich aussie rules ipswich eagles ipswich football kym mansell top ipswich sporting efforts

MS sufferer's tough road to Russia after raising $80K

MS sufferer's tough road to Russia after raising $80K

A LOCAL woman's chance at a pain-free life with overseas treatment

HISTORY: Origins of the Queensland Times revealed

Mr Tom Barker of the Queensland Times who wrote under the names of Red Gum and Old Sport.

Learn about Ipswich's rich history with columnist Beryl Johnston.

Paramedics called to highway as ute rolls into embankment

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

EMERGENCY services were called to help a driver after a crash

'Being shot at isn't the hardest thing I've faced'

HELP IS HERE: Lifeline has started a new challenge where they are focusing on the high rate of male suicides.

Campaign shows importance of honest conversations about suicide

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

UPDATE: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

Selena Tony and Lasharna Oswin.

THE final day of the Winternats may be washed out

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky

The latest from city's live music scene

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

SALLY Fitzgibbons and her fiance Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits on their lengthy engagement after being together for more than three years.

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17 @...

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles These are the “ Champions”! This outstanding result was received at the 2017 annual Silverdale Weaner Sale with over 2000 head at this...

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

SOLD PRIOR TO HITTING THE MARKET!!

29 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 3 SOLD PRIOR TO...

Here is another property in Booval that has SOLD before hitting the market. Sitting on 900sqm in a prime development corridor, this property was snapped up by...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!