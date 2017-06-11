Future star: Has Ipswich unearthed another AFL talent?

RISING TALENT: Ipswich Eagles teenager Duran Dick takes a superb mark before kicking one of his 11 goals in Saturday's huge win over Redcliffe at Limestone Park.

THE Ipswich Eagles may have another top-level footballer at their club after exciting Indigenous teenager Duran Dick kicked 11 goals in their latest victory.

"He's like a young Rhan Hooper,'' Eagles head coach Kym Mansell said after watching Dick spearhead Ipswich's 129 point victory over Redcliffe at Mark Marsh Oval on Saturday.

"Not only is he good but he's humble.

"He's everything you want in a player.''

Long-time Eagles clubman Mansell was around when Hooper came through the Eagles program before advancing to AFL level with the Brisbane Lions and Hawthorn.

Mansell also saw another Eagles player Matthew Uebergang picked up as a rookie by Fremantle after playing for Ipswich.

Former AFL player Rhan Hooper helping the Ipswich Eagles. Rob Williams

While it's too early to suggest 19-year-old Western Australian talent Dick will play AFL, Mansell said he was already being watched after joining the Eagles.

Duran has played the past four games for Eagles, showcasing his quality in Ipswich's latest QFA Division 3 encounter.

"He works hard every week but he's always in the right spot,'' Mansell said.

"It got to the stage yesterday in the third quarter where everybody on the sideline was saying 'give it to DD, give it to DD'. That's his nickname.

"He's got a little laugh once he kicks a goal. He just loves it.''

It was Mansell's initiative that lured Dick from Western Australia community football to the Limestone Park-based Aussie rules club.

After responding to a Facebook message from the young speedster's uncle, Mansell rang him for a chat.

Some research and a follow-up phone call to a community league contact allowed Mansell to invite highly-rated Dick to join the Eagles this season.

The experienced Eagles mentor is glad he did.

After Ipswich's third win in a row, the Eagles are back in the top four hunt.

Mansell praised his team's commitment and how they responded after a review three weeks ago following some narrow losses.

"We always knew we were around about the mark,'' Mansell said.

But most pleasing was beating second-placed Redcliffe by such a huge margin.

"It was a lot bigger than I thought it would be,'' Mansell said.

"Yesterday we played four quarters of really good football. The pressure, the tackling, hitting our targets, running the numbers and the big hits were all there yesterday.

"I'm very happy.''

Eagles' next match is against Griffith Mooroka at Alexander Park on June 24.

A number of players are heading to the Ipswich Cup on Saturday having the weekend off.

The break will also give injured Eagles players Jackson Baeumler (ribs) and Nathan Macklin (hamstring) a chance to recover.

In Friday night's QFA Division 5 local derby, Collingwood Park asserted its dominance over the Ipswich Cats again, winning by 76 points at the Ivor Marsden Memorial Sports Complex.

Collingwood Park play Yeronga South away on Friday night with the Cats travelling to Coorparoo to tackle Mayne.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 26.12-168 def Redcliffe 5.9-39.

Reserves: Redcliffe 9.8-62 def Ipswich 4.9-33.

QFA Division 5: Collingwood Park 15.13-103 def Ipswich Cats 4.3-27.