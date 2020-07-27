Menu
Future protected for favourite local hiking spot

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
27th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A 20-year vision for the iconic White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate will provide a road map to balance the preservation of rich biodiversity and strong cultural values with the estate’s unprecedented growth in nature-based recreation.

Division 1 Councillor Jacob Madsen said the 2,633 hectare estate is Ipswich’s biggest protected natural area and its preservation was only possible through council’s Enviroplan Levy.

“White Rock – Spring Mountain Conservation Estate provides the ‘green lungs’ for our region and essential habitat for 14 significant species,” Mr Madsen said.

“Its preservation is also essential to southeast Queensland’s native plants and animals as part of the Flinders – Karawatha Corridor.”

Mr Madsen acknowledged the estate remains culturally significant to the Traditional owners.

“There are many sacred sites within this estate including White Rock, the caves and outcrop overhangs, providing a link between Country and personal identity and allow the passing on of cultural knowledge,” he said.

“Properly identifying, protecting and promoting these environmentally and culturally significant sites is important to making sure this conservation estate is available for future generations to enjoy.”

The estate is so popular that just one of the estate entries at Paperbark Flats recorded almost 50,000 people entering in 2017 and by 2019 that figure had grown to almost 75,000 visitors.

The first stage of the vision includes improving existing tracks, boardwalks and interpretative signage particularly around focal points such as White Rock and The Bluff to educate visitors on cultural landscape features and their cultural value.

The master plan includes an upgrade to Paperbark Flats picnic area, and a great idea about using native plants in landscaped areas to showcase species we can also have in our gardens at home.

