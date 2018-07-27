Future of Ipswich Mall a 'matter for administrator'

THE future of the Ipswich Mall re-development after the Ipswich City Council is sacked next month will be up to the administrator, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

It comes as tenders for construction of new buildings in the mall were stalled.

Mr Hinchliffe said the future of council companies like Ipswich City Properties and the mall would be a matter for the administrator to direct.

He said a lot of people had raised concerns with him regarding delays in the mall project.

"I can't be the judge of whether that has been the consequence of the management of the companies by the councillors and senior council administrators that have been on the board," he said.

"I certainly think the ratepayers of Ipswich deserve to have known more about what was going on and what these entities were seeking to achieve.

"There's been a lot of people who have raised with me the concern that action hasn't happened in relation to the redevelopment of this centre in the way that it was promised and the way it could have."