Future of Ipswich events still uncertain

NEGOTIATIONS: The Ipswich City Council, led by Andrew Antoniolli, is yet to determine the future of major event attraction. David Nielsen

WHICH organisation will be tasked with delivering major events in the Ipswich region is yet to be decided by the council.

In January, the Ipswich City Council took the attraction and management of major events to the market.

It noted the council was seeking expressions of interest "for a partner to lead an innovative approach to major event attraction and management".

It said the successful organisation would have "to deliver a diverse, high quality, year-round, citywide portfolio of events" and the council was "open to innovative operating and commercial models".

Despite tenders closing in February, the council has not made a decision.

A spokesman said the successful tenderer would be "made following due process".

Last year, the Ipswich City Council moved to an event-by-event contract with Ipswich Events Corporation, rather than an annual agreement.

The council spokesman said the expression of interest period was "for major event management and attraction such as CMC Rocks", whereas the contract with the corporation focused on community event management.

He did not rule out creating an internal business unit or taking more control in the management of events.

"Currently, council is considering all options for whole-of-city event strategy and management," he said.

Despite the council going to tender, Ipswich Events Corporation chairman Paul Casos said there was no threat to the work of his organisation.

"We will continue to do those community events and it's important that those events continue to grow," he said. "We are contractors to the Ipswich City council - we regularly discuss new events and new ideas and that relationship will continue."

Mr Casos confirmed negotiations were under way between the two parties to determine the future of events in the region.

"The board of the Ipswich Events Corporation and the Ipswich City Council have been in discussions for the best way forward for that relationship," he said.

Mr Casos predicted the agreement would continue, but be "done in a different way".

This month's Ipswich Festival will be the last for Mr Casos after 25 years on the corporation board.