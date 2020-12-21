Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Council News

Future of Gatton park decided by council

Hugh Suffell
21st Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council has declared they will not allow the sale of the Rotary Park in Gatton after its potential buyer decided to look elsewhere for land.

Peace Lutheran Primary School and its outside of school hours care facility considered purchasing all or part of the Rotary Park to expand its premises.

In September, Peace Lutheran made an application to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council to potentially acquire the lot at 89 Spencer Street, Gatton.

At the ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, councillors discussed the application after consultation with the Rotary Club of Gatton and Lockyer Valley and decided the land is still required by the community for park purposes.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

A spokesman from the Rotary Club said the park is still used occasionally for members to meet.

The spokesman said the park project was completed by Rotary many years ago to enhance the area and to provide facilities for people in the town and for travellers that pass through the main road of Gatton.

The Rotary Club advised they are committed to retaining the facilities and would be disappointed if the resources and energy put into the land were lost.

The park which comprises a BBQ, shelter shed, play equipment, sporting equipment and open space may become a key area for recreation in town if other parks are lost to the planned Inland Rail project.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Council’s financial department advised at the ordinary meeting the fair value of the park assets as at June 30, 2020 was $128,972.42.

Peace Lutheran said they will consider other options for purchasing land.

lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside new $10.5 million STEM building ready for new year

        Premium Content Inside new $10.5 million STEM building ready for new year

        Education The building has a mix of traditional and technology-rich learning spaces, laboratories, an outdoor learning space and a 155-seat lecture theatre

        • 21st Dec 2020 10:22 AM
        Police believe abandoned house fire deliberately lit

        Premium Content Police believe abandoned house fire deliberately lit

        News Five firefighter crews battled the blaze late last night

        NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Premium Content NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime The QT publishes the full names of those people who have fronted court for drink...

        ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        Premium Content ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        News Christmas is just another day on the job for Ipswich firefighter