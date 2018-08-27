Menu
The Ipswich Transit Centre has been boarded up since the 2011 floods.
Rob Williams
Future of derelict CBD building uncertain

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A CITY eyesore boarded up since the deadly 2011 floods will be the focus of talks between Ipswich City Council and the State Government.

The dilapidated Ipswich Transit Centre sits on Bell St, fenced and barricaded.

It is owned by the Department of Transport and Main Roads but has not been used since 2013.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard acknowledged the centre needed to be improved.

She said no plans were in place to use the site but agreed the city eyesore must be beautified and utilised.

Ms Howard said its future, and whether it could be incorporated into the council's CBD redevelopment, would be discussed with administrator Greg Chemello.

"We need to pursue them further and get an outcome," Ms Howard said of the council.

"Something needs to happen with it and a decision needs to be made."

In 2015, then-mayor Paul Pisasale urged the State Government to look at gifting the site to the city to be included in the CBD's redevelopment plans.

It sits on the same block where renovations are ongoing to revitalise the central business district.

Ms Howard said first impressions of Mr Chemello were positive.

"I'm looking forward to working with the administrator - he's certainly hit the ground running," she said.

"He's got a good approach and an understanding of the issues we face out here."

Ipswich City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow to set a direction for the council-owned companies.

Ipswich City Properties' direction will be reviewed, along with its directorships and shareholders' representatives.

In his first public appearance, Mr Chemello will chair the special meeting, which will start at 9am at the council chambers.

