Future of city’s cab scheme to lie in hands of new council

Nita Burrows and Margaret Beckett are hoping Redbank is included in the City Heart Cab program.

THE FUTURE of Ipswich’s City Heart Cab program will lie in the hands of the new council and some Redbank residents are hoping their suburb will get a look in.

The scheme has provided a subsidised taxi service for some local residents since 2011, which allows eligible members to travel by taxi from home to their local shopping centre for only $2 per person each way.

Redbank Plaza, Brassall, Booval Fair and Orion Town Centre later joined the program in partnership with the council, with funding provided by the shopping centres and marketing support provided by the council.

Redbank Plains has since ceased operation of the program.

Nita Burrows lives in a local retirement village and said the program would be beneficial to older residents in the suburb.

“It should be included. There’s older men and women here on their own and they haven’t got transport,” she said.

“I hope they bring it back, because we used to get it and then they stopped it.”

General Manager of Community, Cultural and Economic Development Ben Pole said a comprehensive review of the program will be carried out to explore its purpose, benchmark it against other Local Government Areas, consider equity of access and to increase efficiency.

Mr Pole said a report presented to council recommended the repeal of previous council decisions relating to the establishment and structure of the program.

“It further recommends that a clear operating model based on community needs and council objectives with specifications for the potential tender of services for the program be developed and presented to a future meeting of council,” he said.

“The report also recommends that the program is endorsed to continue under current arrangements as an interim measure pending the replacement of those arrangements following an open and transparent tender process.”

Council will also investigate where other shopping centres might benefit from the program.

City Heart Cabs is jointly funded by council and local shopping centres, costing about $15,000 a year.

While council receives monthly invoices from the taxi company, no documentation is received by council confirming the eligibility of users of the program.