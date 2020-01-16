Future looks ‘spectacular’ for newly-formed Stormers

CRICKET: The first ever South East Queensland Stormers under-12 team played sensationally to progress to the semi-final of the Ian Healy Cup Development Carnival. Hosted by Brisbane North, the comp featured 14 outfits from Brisbane, Met South West, Sunshine Coast, Far North Qld and Darling Downs. Competing for the first time as a region encompassing Logan City, Beaudesert and Ipswich, SEQ Green won its first three tough matches to qualify for the top four. Unfortunately, SEQ were luckless in the decisive game. Though they went down their fielding was amazing, forcing the opposition to work for every run.

Manager Sharlene Cooper said SEQ green comprised of 13 super-talented youngsters who were all extremely dedicated to training and listen intently to their coach.

“The young team became mates and showed such great spirit for the game and never gave up,” she said. “This is only the beginning of the SEQ Stormers representative sides and the future is already looking spectacular.”