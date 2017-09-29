Future of Johnny Ringo's Ipswich unclear

THE future of one of the city's most anticipated night hot spots is unclear.

Johnny Ringo's on Brisbane St has not opened since at least the weekend and there is no sign as to if or when country music fans will get their watering hole back.

The 'honky tonk' bar and resident bucking bull Ranga were a popular fixture during the CMC Rocks festival in March and the bar has been a hit with locals on the weekends.

It is understood the business, which opened in the Top of Town in October, is not closed permanently but it is unclear when it will re-open.

There is no sign on the door about the business' operation and Ranga is still home.

The business' Facebook page has been shut down and business owners did not return calls.

Jonny Ringo's, an American Western themed honky-tonk party bar, is popular in Brisbane for live country music, "Ranga" the resident mechanical bull, Daisy Dukes Karaoke Hall and barbecue menu meals.

Plans were revealed in August to open the "whole shebang, kit and kaboodle" in the old Hotel Metropole building on Brisbane St in the Top of Town.

"Round up every hillbilly, varmint and roustabout you know and let's do it at Johnny Ringo's Ipswich - let us be your "go-to" place when u just need a fun, clean, clear your mind, country kind of time," the announcement read.

"You plus us plus live country rock music and our mechanical bull will equal one hell of a party at Johnny Ringo's Ipswich."

Already famous Johnny Ringo's owner Brett Ringo promised good old country hospitality, a relaxed and casual atmosphere, free entry, free mechanical bull rides all day and night and 'the best country rock bands in Australia'.