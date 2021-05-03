Future Jets netballers benefit from extra game exposure

USQ Jets Sapphire Series co-captain Stephanie O'Brien remains highly motivated with increased focus on the game and ongoing junior development opportunities.

USQ Jets Sapphire Series co-captain Stephanie O'Brien remains highly motivated with increased focus on the game and ongoing junior development opportunities.

HAVING risen through the ranks becoming a teacher and coach, USQ Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien appreciates the extra exposure netball is receiving this year.

Livestreaming Sapphire Series matches on the QT and other News Corp websites is taking the game to a new and wider audience.

Still highly motivated in her third season as a Jets team leader, O'Brien hopes to build on the growth of the popular sport.

"A lot of people are really excited about our games,'' she said.

"There's a lot of chat in Ipswich as a whole . . . and it's nice to see.

"Hopefully that gets more and more exposure and more and more people go watch the games.''

Hart Sapphire Series logo

Although the Jets lost Sunday's 2020 grand final rematch against the Cougars, having such matches livestreamed is beneficial for young players too. They can watch and learn from their teachers and coaches involved in the Sapphire Series.

O'Brien is preparing to coach the Met West under-15 schoolgirls netball team at this week's state titles in Bundaberg.

Being an experienced player in higher level competitions like the Hart Sapphire Series, O'Brien can directly share her knowledge with the next generation.

"We have a really exciting bunch of girls,'' she said. "We've got a really good team.''

O'Brien said it will be enjoyable to take them away after the recent boost in netball exposure.

"Hopefully these girls will get to train and play with the Jets one day,'' she said.

"There's definitely a few girls that I think maybe even next year will be in the Jets squad. That's exciting - in the Future Jets program that we've got have at the moment.''

USQ Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien

O'Brien has been teaching at Bremer State High for the past three years, having started playing netball in Warwick 23 years ago.

She rose to representative level aged 15, making state sides and moving into the higher Netball Queensland competitions.

The wing attack/centre still savours being a team captain in the Sapphire Series, which feeds directly into the Super Netball national league.

"I'm loving it,'' she said.

"You don't really play for money. You play because you love the game.

"We have got a different team this year so it's good to have a different group of girls.''

They include skilful goal attack/goal shooter Beryl Friday who O'Brien played with at state level in under-17 and under-19 sides.

"Beryl is super smart so it's really nice to have someone with experience like her - at an elite level,'' O'Brien said.

Other newcomers are Lilly Cubby, Kaitlin Pollock and Abigail Houston.

GRAND GOALS: Jets aiming for another grand final

USQ Jets netball logo

TEAM BONDING: Successful trip to Townsville

After two promising wins to open the new season, the Jets lost 67-48 to the Cougars in their latest clash at Nissan Arena.

O'Brien conceded the Jets had plenty to work on before having another shot the defending premiers later in the season.

"They were really good last night,'' she said, noting how the Cougars are so dangerous when they capitalise on turnovers.

"We didn't put our best game forward but things to learn.

"They are a team that once you lose a few they just take it and get a roll on.

"Hopefully next time we can beat them.''

JETS-COUGARS MATCH: Watch the replay

O'Brien was confident the Jets will build on their comfortable early wins over the Bulls Sharks and Northern Rays preparing for this weekend's game against USC Thunder at the Sunshine Coast.

The co-captain said the Jets were more settled this year after a positive lead-up with less COVID disruptions.

"We had a couple of pre-season matches against the other teams and we did really well so I think it's good signs,'' she said.

Look out for more livestreamed Sapphire Series games on this website in coming weeks.

STATE OF PLAY

Hart Sapphire Series: Cougars def USQ Jets 67-48.

Next game: Saturday (5pm) - v USC Thunder at USC Stadium.

Ruby Series: Cougars def USQ Jets 60-45.

Next game: Saturday (3pm) v USC Thunder at USC Stadium.