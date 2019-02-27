Menu
Shannon Newley
by
27th Feb 2019 11:27 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM

IT IS easy to complain about issues facing our city but we need to change the conversation so we can be a part of the solution and you've got a shot at winning a great prize at the same time.

Everyone who fills out our survey online will automatically go in to the draw to win one of five $100 gift cards.

This survey is all about coming up with solutions to the key issues facing our city.

To know what those solutions are we need to understand how the people of Ipswich are feeling about everything from how you want to spend your weekends, what you spend your money on and where you shop.

By filling out our Future Ipswich Reader Survey you'll be telling us what your main priorities are.

We hope to use this information to compile a list of what we need in Ipswich in the short and long-term.

We will also engage with leaders in various industries in Ipswich to let them know what you want from their areas and what they believe the city needs in order for them to best provide this.

This will then be used to lobby the government at all levels for those outcomes.

It's also an opportunity to tell us what you love about Ipswich as well - because we know there's plenty to cherish.

Click here to fill out our Future Ipswich Reader Survey.

