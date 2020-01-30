Future councillors warned not to make promises

FUTURE councillors are being warned not to make promises of funding or assistance to community groups, as elected representatives return to Ipswich City Council to lead the city into a new era.

Council CEO David Farmer said there are no policies or procedures preventing councillors from contacting or interacting with groups.

"To the contrary, a key part of a councillor's role is to represent and understand their community, and an effective way of doing this is to be involved with grassroots activity," he said.

"It is how councillors behave in these forums which is important, and which will be regulated by various policies and procedures.

"For example, councillors should not buy auction items at a community auction with ratepayers' money."

Former mayor Andrew Antoniolli was convicted of misappropriation and fraudulently using more than $10,000 of the council's community donation fund to buy charity items at auction last year.

His appeal against the convictions has been listed for hearing on March 20.

Former interim administrator Greg Chemello implemented what he described as the "most contemporary and comprehensive" councillor guidance and integrity package in the state during his 18-months in the role.

"(Councillors) should be careful not to make promises, particularly of grant funding or assistance in kind," Mr Farmer said.

"There are processes for this which ensures fairness and equity for all community groups.

"If councillors are well-briefed on what these processes are, they will be able to pass on their knowledge to all members of the community who they encounter during their travels.

"The real power of a councillor lies in the public council meeting where they can test their views and ideas with the other eight elected representatives and if they get majority support this will be actioned.

"Councillors should also ensure that they declare any conflict, or potential conflict, of interest. The State Government is currently looking at reforms to regulate how this would be declared and regulated."

Nominations for candidates for councillor and mayoral positions will be open from the publication of the Notice of Election on February 22 until noon on March 3.

The State Government has introduced new legislative requirements for candidates contesting elections, including requiring all candidates contesting the local government elections complete mandatory training.