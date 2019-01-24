Future CBD should include a big-screen television

The big screen TV at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands.

The big screen TV at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands.

QUITE often the smallest asset can create the largest sense of community.

As our own Ash Barty produced a gallant effort against the world number eight, Petra Kvitová, a gathering of Ipswich locals parked a chair on the lawn of Robelle Domain.

A handful of people clapped and cheered for each hard-fought Barty point, projected high on the parkland's big-screen television.

It was hard not to enjoy the cool night air and lush grass, surrounded by tennis fans backing Barty.

The late notice affected the turnout, but ingredients were there to mould public spirit.

It's a proposal Ipswich City Council should consider for its new central business district.

For a cost comparatively minor to its multi-million dollar office tower, the council could throw in a big-screen LED TV.

Wouldn't it be fantastic to meander down to the CBD on a Friday night for a televised rugby league match or Saturday afternoon family movie?

Springfield has the community infrastructure Ipswich's CBD needs.

The council should consider adding a television and grass to the space and create a better sense of community.

We've got to try all we can to lure people out of their homes and to get together.