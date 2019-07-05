Futsal teens setting sights on nationals

MAROONS: St Mary's College futsal players Georgia Forrest and Kate Goodingham will join the Queensland team in October.

MAROONS: St Mary's College futsal players Georgia Forrest and Kate Goodingham will join the Queensland team in October. Cordell Richardson

FUTSAL: A pair of talented St Mary's College footballers have taken a huge stride towards their dream of representing the Matildas.

Kate Goodingham and Georgia Forrest played their way into the Queensland under-16 futsal team and will pull on maroon to contest the National School Futsal Championships at Oxley later this year.

Set to feature in her first state team, defensive specialist Goodingham, 16, could not hide her elation.

"When I found out I was really excited,” she said.

"I got really nervous and I was shaking.

"I rang mum straight away and I was screaming on the phone.”

Adding potency to the line-up, lethal striker Forrest, 16, also earns a call-up to the squad.

"Georgia has a good understanding of where to be,” Goodingham said.

"She reads the play really well and she is always on the ball, so she scores quite a lot of goals as a result.”

The state honour comes on the back of standout performances for the school side at the South-east Queensland School Titles held at Mount Gravatt recently.

Competing in the under-19 age group, the St Mary's outfit comprising girls aged 16 or under performed gallantly and players emerged with their heads held high.

A senior member of the St Mary's unit, Goodingham said she was proud of the tenacity her teammates showed throughout given they faced more experienced opponents.

"We went pretty well,” she said. "We were pleased with the result.”

The Queenslanders are sure to lay down the gauntlet when they welcome the other state representatives from October 1-4.

Having seen several of her Queensland teammates in action at the South-east titles, Goodingham expects the maroons to be among the tournament favourites.

"They are really good players so we might do pretty well,” she said.

"Hopefully, we win.”

Goodingham said she was looking forward to playing alongside her St Mary's schoolmate and building a formidable combination.

"It means we will be comfortable with each other and we can play comfortably,” she said.

The Matildas aspirant plays her outdoor club football for Colleges United, while Forrest runs around for Ipswich Knights.

In the future, Goodingham would love to ascend to the professional ranks just like her idols Brazilian Neymar Jr and Aussie gun Sam Kerr.