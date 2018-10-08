Take your taste buds to Vietnam at this new Ipswich bakery

BRASSALL locals looking for a fresh cut lunch with a twist will be able to take their taste buds on a trip to Vietnam with the opening of the Brassall Bakery this week.

Located in Brassall Shopping Centre, the bakery prides itself on an offering that combines Vietnamese street food like lemongrass chicken and vermicelli salad with classic Aussie treats like glossy yellow custard tarts.

Owner Huyen 'Quinnie' Nguyen said that despite the business's grand opening not being until Saturday, demand for house specialities was already strong.

"We do really well with Vietnamese Rolls, street food, rice paper rolls and vermicelli salad," she said.

"People have shown real excitement, they love Vietnamese food and are glad to have somewhere they can find it close by."

As for the iconic Vietnamese roll, also known as Banh Mi, Ms Nguyen said baking the baguettes in-house made the bakery's offering a cut above.

"We do the rolls in our traditional way, with pâté and Vietnamese butter that we make from fresh egg - we have a wide range of different flavours," she said.

"We have traditional pork rolls, but we also do chicken, char sui and pulled pork."

For customers in the mood for classic fare, there are cut sandwiches and spring rolls alongside staples such as fresh bread and pies.

Classic sweets on offer include apple strudel, apple turnovers with fresh cream and the unmissable Neenish tart.

It is the second bakery for Ms Nguyen, with the expansion to Brassall inspired by the success of their business in Oxley.

The menu has been largely inspired by what has sold well in Oxley, with grab-and-go bags of oversized cookies proving a hit with busy families.

"We want to do what has sold well there - that's why we do a lot of slices, as well as pastries and sausage rolls,"

The Brassall Bakery at Brassall Shopping Centre is open from 5:30 am every day.