Mr O’Connor told the Bulletin he was frustrated the Labour government won’t admit or release the contents of review. Pictures: Jack Tran

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has sidestepped a request to make a secret report detailing potential plans to move POLAIR off the Gold Coast available to the public.

Bonney MP Sam O'Connor is demanding the crime-busting POLAIR chopper service stay on the Gold Coast after uncovering a secret "review".

Mr O'Connor asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in state parliament Question Time this morning to table the secret report in full and guarantee POLAIR will remain based in the city.

The Premier sidestepped and said: "I am advised that it is staying on the Gold Coast."

The Bonney MP also tabled a question in parliament yesterday regarding the "Strategic Review of Queensland Police Service POLAIR" report, which is before the Cabinet Budget Review Committee.

Mr O'Connor told the Bulletin he was frustrated the Labor government wouldn't admit or release the contents of review.

"I am concerned about the content," he said.

"The only way we can have certainty is for Labor to release the review.

"We know it exists, we know it was prepared for Cabinet.

"Gold Coasters deserve to see what's in it."

Bonney MP Sam O’Connor. Picture: Steve Holland.

He said if POLAIR One was relocated it would have significant consequences for the Gold Coast.

"It is not only a deterrent but amazing resource for our officers and revolutionises policing," he said.

"It cannot be relocated to other places like Archerfield."

Yesterday, the State Police Minister Mark Ryan declined to answer questions about the contents of the report but said it would stay on the Gold Coast:

"POLAIR is a great resource for promoting community safety on the Gold Coast.

"The Queensland Police Service advises POLAIR will remain on the Gold Coast."

Queensland Police Service also refused to comment.

Originally published as Fury as Premier dodges question on POLAIR report