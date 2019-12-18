Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Confronting footage of a person booting an injured owl across a road in Queensland has sparked outrage after circulating on social media.
Confronting footage of a person booting an injured owl across a road in Queensland has sparked outrage after circulating on social media.
News

Fury as man filmed kicking injured owl

18th Dec 2019 5:03 PM

A video uploaded to social media showing a man appearing to kick an owl across a road has sparked fury online.

The footage was reportedly filmed in Queensland shows an owl sitting on the road in front of a stopped car.

A person behind the camera can be heard laughing as a man gets out and approaches the animal before appearing to kick it over the other side of the road.

The video was captioned with the phrase: "RSPCA approved".

A person can be heard laughing as the man approaches the injured animal. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
A person can be heard laughing as the man approaches the injured animal. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

Footage of the incident was sent to the RSPCA after being uploaded to Snapchat.

The person who posted the clip later defended their actions in another Snapchat video, obtained by 7 News.

"It flew in front of the car and was slowly dying we weren't just gonna leave it," the caption read.

Another post read: "I know you laughed".

The video has sparked furious reactions online, with social media users condemning the man in the video.

 

He then appears to kick it across the road. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
He then appears to kick it across the road. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

"So very sad. What is it that makes someone hurt a defenceless creature," one person wrote.

"If it was slowly dying, I'm sure there was time to take it to a vet. If it could have been saved then they would have, if not then they could humanely euthanise it," another pointed out.

One added: "Really are some sick people out there."

A spokesperson for RSPCA Queensland told news.com.au they were investigating the footage.

animal cruelty owl wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver still missing as police search for hit-and-run driver

        premium_icon Driver still missing as police search for hit-and-run driver

        News While police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed Julie, her family is desperately trying to come up with enough cash to fund the funeral.

        • 18th Dec 2019 4:26 PM
        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...

        • 18th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
        Heroes celebrate 60 years of protecting the community

        premium_icon Heroes celebrate 60 years of protecting the community

        Community How you can thank those who constantly put themselves in harms way for our...

        • 18th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
        FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        Council News Astute residents may have noticed something different about the Nicholas St...