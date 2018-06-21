'Further matters' prompted new show cause notice: Hinchliffe

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House. Mr Hinchliffe issued the Ipswich City Council with another notice on Wednesday to show cause why it should not be dismissed after multiple charges by the Crime and Corruption Commission against councillors and staff.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House. Mr Hinchliffe issued the Ipswich City Council with another notice on Wednesday to show cause why it should not be dismissed after multiple charges by the Crime and Corruption Commission against councillors and staff. GLENN HUNT

STIRLING Hinchliffe's second show-cause notice was sent to Ipswich councillors after the Crime and Corruption Commission charged four people within 10 days.

The Local Government minister said "further matters" prompted him to issue the second notice.

It is understood the second notice asked the council to explain the four additional people charged by the CCC.

Just five days after Mr Hinchliffe started proceedings to dismiss the Ipswich City Council on May 3, the CCC charged Ben Hayward, a council employee, with misconduct in public office.

Seven days later, a 47-year-old Kalinga man, Troy Byers, was charged with three counts of forgery.

It is understood the forgery related to contracts between the council and Mr Byers' company, International League of Legends.

The next day Claude Walker was charged with official corruption.

It is alleged he provided corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for the Ipswich City Council. Mr Walker's matter is also related to charges against former CEO Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge.

Two days later Paul Pisasale's friend, Sam Di Carlo, was charged with money laundering.

All charged by the CCC intend to fight the allegations.