Crime

Further charges for Ipswich bomb accused

Ross Irby
by
15th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
A MAN accused of making an explosive device found in a Redbank shopping centre has been charged with new offences.

Cvjetin Ivkovic, 37, did not appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court when new matters were mentioned, his lawyer Daniel Boddice electing for him to remain in the police watch-house.

Ivkovic, who is in custody on previous charges relating to an early morning incident at Redbank on Easter Monday, has been charged with entering a dwelling with intent at Hawthorne between March 18-21; two counts of entering premises - at Logan Central on February 20, and at Redbank Plains; possession of tainted property at Redbank on April 2; and having a knife in a public place at Redbank on April 2.

Mr Boddice sought for the fresh charges to be mentioned again with Ivkovic's other matters.

No application was made for bail, the matters adjourned to July 11.

