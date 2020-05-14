ADOPT: Furry and feathered friends looking for a new home

There are dozens of animals available to adopt at the RSPCA animal care centre in Wacol. Source: RSPCA

ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience.

Adopting rather than buying from a breeder offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that's right for them.

Here's a list of 15 pets currently waiting for their forever home that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.

DOGS

Sooky is a male Anatolian Shepherd/Greyhound mixed breed. Source: RSPCA

Sooky

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd/Greyhound (Mixed)

Age: 4 years and 11 months

Gender: Male (desexed)

This affectionate man loves attention and would need an active family that would take him on daily walks and engage in regular training.

Sooky would be better suited to a household that has older children and no other dogs.

Find more about Sooky and how to adopt him here.

Noah is almost two years old and is a bullmastiff/great dane mix. Source: RSPCA

Noah

Breed: Bullmastiff/great dane (mixed)

Age: 1 year and 7 months

Gender: Male (desexed)

Noah is a foodie that loves a bit of 'me' time.

He would be best suited for a family with no other pets and older children who can take him on walks every day.

Find more about Noah and how to adopt him here.

Mellie is a two-month-old dachshund puppy. Source: RSPCA

Mellie

Breed: Dachshund

Age: 2 Months

Gender: Female (desexed)

Mellie loves to be around people and is a pup that is used to being around large and small dogs.

She would make the perfect addition to a family that already has other pets.

Find more about Mellie and how to adopt her here.

Sasha is a five-year-old American staffordshirt bull terrier.

Sasha

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier

Age: 5 years and 1 month

Gender: Female (desexed)

Sasha is a shy girl needing owners experiened with dogs like her.

She would need a family that has older children and are patient enough to bring her out of her shell.

Find more about Sasha and how to adopt her here.

Sully is a one-year-old English staffordshire bull terrier/shar pei mix.

Sully

Breed: Englsih sttaffordshire bull terrier/ shar pei (mix)

Age: 1 year and 1 month

Gender: Male (desexed)

Sully is a young boy that would love to join in with everyday activities.

He enjoys some space so would need a family that understands when to give him some space if he is feeling overwhelmed.

Find more about Sully and how to adopt him here.

CATS

Baby is a three-year-old domestic short hair mixed breed. Source: RSPCA

Baby

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Age: 3 years and 3 months

Gender: Female (desexed)

Baby is a timid feline who will need a lot of love, patience and reassurance.

As she can be timid and anxious, she'll require an experienced cat owner with no young children or dogs.

The right owner who can be patient in her transition to a new household will be rewarded with gentle attention, bunting, leaning into attention and purring once she is feeling comforable.

Find more about Baby and how to adopt her here.

Snowball is a one-year-old domestic short hair mixed breed. Source: RSPCA

Snowball

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Age: 1 years and 2 months

Gender: Female (desexed)

Snowball is a sweet, young cat looking for her forever home.

She will need to be an indoor cat.

Find more about Snowball and how to adopt her here.

Jack is a one-year-old male domestic short hair mixed breed. Source: RSPCA

Jack

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Age: 1 year and 2 months

Gender: Male (desexed)

Jack is a playful and outgoing cat that would be perfect from a family that can have indoor animals.

He would love lots of cuddles once he warms up to his new owners.

Find more about Jack and how to adopt him here.

Mr Smith is a one-year-old domestic short haired cat.

Mr Smith

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Age: 1 year and 2 months

Gender: Male (desexed)

This dapper young cat is full of personality and loves to have a pur.

He is very vocal with his love so his new family can expect to hear lots of purring and meowing.

Find more about Mr Smith and how to adopt him here.

Swish is a domestic short haired mix breed.

Swish

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Age: 2 years and 2 months

Gender: Female (desexed)

Named because of her expressive tail movements, Swish loves to play and go for walks in a harness

Find more about Swish and how to adopt her here

OTHER

Willow is a scaly-breasted lorikeet. Source: RSPCA

Willow

Breed: Scaly-breasted lorikeet

Age: Unknown

Gender: Unknown

If you're after a hands-on feathered friend, Willow may be the bird for you.

Once they get comfortable, they will likely want a comfy spot on your shoulder and may even dance for you.

Find more about Willow and how to adopt them here.

Gracie is a crested guinea pig. Source: RSPCA

Gracie

Breed: Crested guinea pig

Age: Unknown

Gender: Female (not desexed)

Gracie would be ideal for a family that plans to have more than one guinea pig and is fine with keeping them in the house.

She loves fruits and veggies and will get excited when she hears the fridge being opened.

Find more about Gracie and how to adopt her here.

Kipper is a sweet female galah. Source: RSPCA

Kipper

Breed: Galah

Age: Unknown

Gender: Female (not desexed)

Kipper is a very sweet galah that loves seeds, fruit and veggies.

Find more about Kipper and how to adopt her here.

Edward is a one-year-old sheltie guinea pig. Source: RSPCA

Edward

Breed: Sheltie guinea pig

Age: 1 year and 1 month

Gender: Male (not desexed)

Edward will need a family who can provide lots of love and attention as he can't have another guinea pig friend.

Find more about Edward and how to adopt him here.

Smooch is a rainbow lorikeet available to adopt. Source: RSPCA

Smooch

Breed: Rainbow lorikeet

Age: Unknown

Gender: Unknown

Smooch is a rainbow lorikeet full of character. They love to have a swim in their water bowl.

Smooch having a splash in their water bowl. Source: RSPCA

Find more about Smooch and how to adopt them here.

You can find more animals available to adopt at the RSPCA website.

Read more stories from Toni Benson-Rogan.