ADOPT: Furry and feathered friends looking for a new home
ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience.
Adopting rather than buying from a breeder offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that's right for them.
Here's a list of 15 pets currently waiting for their forever home that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.
DOGS
Sooky
Breed: Anatolian Shepherd/Greyhound (Mixed)
Age: 4 years and 11 months
Gender: Male (desexed)
This affectionate man loves attention and would need an active family that would take him on daily walks and engage in regular training.
Sooky would be better suited to a household that has older children and no other dogs.
Find more about Sooky and how to adopt him here.
Noah
Breed: Bullmastiff/great dane (mixed)
Age: 1 year and 7 months
Gender: Male (desexed)
Noah is a foodie that loves a bit of 'me' time.
He would be best suited for a family with no other pets and older children who can take him on walks every day.
Find more about Noah and how to adopt him here.
Mellie
Breed: Dachshund
Age: 2 Months
Gender: Female (desexed)
Mellie loves to be around people and is a pup that is used to being around large and small dogs.
She would make the perfect addition to a family that already has other pets.
Find more about Mellie and how to adopt her here.
Sasha
Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier
Age: 5 years and 1 month
Gender: Female (desexed)
Sasha is a shy girl needing owners experiened with dogs like her.
She would need a family that has older children and are patient enough to bring her out of her shell.
Find more about Sasha and how to adopt her here.
Sully
Breed: Englsih sttaffordshire bull terrier/ shar pei (mix)
Age: 1 year and 1 month
Gender: Male (desexed)
Sully is a young boy that would love to join in with everyday activities.
He enjoys some space so would need a family that understands when to give him some space if he is feeling overwhelmed.
Find more about Sully and how to adopt him here.
CATS
Baby
Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)
Age: 3 years and 3 months
Gender: Female (desexed)
Baby is a timid feline who will need a lot of love, patience and reassurance.
As she can be timid and anxious, she'll require an experienced cat owner with no young children or dogs.
The right owner who can be patient in her transition to a new household will be rewarded with gentle attention, bunting, leaning into attention and purring once she is feeling comforable.
Find more about Baby and how to adopt her here.
Snowball
Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)
Age: 1 years and 2 months
Gender: Female (desexed)
Snowball is a sweet, young cat looking for her forever home.
She will need to be an indoor cat.
Find more about Snowball and how to adopt her here.
Jack
Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)
Age: 1 year and 2 months
Gender: Male (desexed)
Jack is a playful and outgoing cat that would be perfect from a family that can have indoor animals.
He would love lots of cuddles once he warms up to his new owners.
Find more about Jack and how to adopt him here.
Mr Smith
Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)
Age: 1 year and 2 months
Gender: Male (desexed)
This dapper young cat is full of personality and loves to have a pur.
He is very vocal with his love so his new family can expect to hear lots of purring and meowing.
Find more about Mr Smith and how to adopt him here.
Swish
Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)
Age: 2 years and 2 months
Gender: Female (desexed)
Named because of her expressive tail movements, Swish loves to play and go for walks in a harness
Find more about Swish and how to adopt her here
OTHER
Willow
Breed: Scaly-breasted lorikeet
Age: Unknown
Gender: Unknown
If you're after a hands-on feathered friend, Willow may be the bird for you.
Once they get comfortable, they will likely want a comfy spot on your shoulder and may even dance for you.
Find more about Willow and how to adopt them here.
Gracie
Breed: Crested guinea pig
Age: Unknown
Gender: Female (not desexed)
Gracie would be ideal for a family that plans to have more than one guinea pig and is fine with keeping them in the house.
She loves fruits and veggies and will get excited when she hears the fridge being opened.
Find more about Gracie and how to adopt her here.
Kipper
Breed: Galah
Age: Unknown
Gender: Female (not desexed)
Kipper is a very sweet galah that loves seeds, fruit and veggies.
Find more about Kipper and how to adopt her here.
Edward
Breed: Sheltie guinea pig
Age: 1 year and 1 month
Gender: Male (not desexed)
Edward will need a family who can provide lots of love and attention as he can't have another guinea pig friend.
Find more about Edward and how to adopt him here.
Smooch
Breed: Rainbow lorikeet
Age: Unknown
Gender: Unknown
Smooch is a rainbow lorikeet full of character. They love to have a swim in their water bowl.
Find more about Smooch and how to adopt them here.
You can find more animals available to adopt at the RSPCA website.
