Furner grants drought declared status for two more councils
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner has included the Lockyer Valley in a recent review of Queensland's drought conditions.
Mr Furner acknowledged that the past year had been very dry for the Southern Downs and Lockyer Regional Council areas.
"There are significant concerns about stock, irrigation and rural domestic water supplies, and I have therefore accepted the local drought committee's recommendations to drought declare these council areas," he said.