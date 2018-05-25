Menu
Furner grants drought declared status for two more councils

25th May 2018 9:00 AM

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner has included the Lockyer Valley in a recent review of Queensland's drought conditions.

Mr Furner acknowledged that the past year had been very dry for the Southern Downs and Lockyer Regional Council areas.

"There are significant concerns about stock, irrigation and rural domestic water supplies, and I have therefore accepted the local drought committee's recommendations to drought declare these council areas," he said.

drought declaration lockyer valley queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

